Great Britain captain Leon Smith admits his team face a daunting task as they take on Spain in the Davis Cup without Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund.

Edmund struggled with a minor hip problem during his last-four defeat to Marin Cilic, a result that halted his stunning run in Melbourne.

And although the world no. 26 had expressed hope he would still be able to lead Britain's team in their first round World Group tie in Marbella, he was not named as one of the singles players in Thursday's draw.

Smith told the Davis Cup website: "When he got here we were thinking it's going to be difficult for him for a number of reasons - the niggles, aches and pains, the travel, change of surface - but as each day went by he got more and more confident with where he was at, but you've got to be sensible in this situation.

"There was just too much of a risk to select him for Friday's matches but we'll assess it each day and hopefully he can play a part at some point over the weekend."

Smith therefore opted to hand Davis Cup debuts to Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie, with world number 165 Broady taking on 21st-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening rubber on Friday.