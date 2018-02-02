        <
          Novak Djokovic says he had 'small medical intervention' on right elbow

          7:14 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Novak Djokovic says he had a "small medical intervention" on his bothersome right elbow.

          The 12-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player wrote on Instagram on Friday: "It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery."

          Djokovic sat out the last half of 2017 because of problems with his racket-swinging right arm, saying it had been bothering him for more than a year.

          The 30-year-old Serb made a late decision to enter the Australian Open last month, and then was clearly hampered by the elbow in a straight-sets loss to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the fourth round. Djokovic winced and grimaced throughout and took a medical timeout to have his elbow massaged.

