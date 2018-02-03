Americans Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson won their doubles match against host Serbia on Saturday, ensuring the United States will advance to the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Harrison and Johnson defeated Serbia's Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in a match that took a little more than three hours on the red clay at the Sportski Centar Cair in Nis.

"This is a work trip and we took care of business," Johnson said. "It's a big Super Bowl day tomorrow!"

The United States, with captain Jim Courier, has an insurmountable 3-0 lead heading into Sunday's reverse singles. John Isner and Sam Querrey both won singles matches Friday.

Serbia was bidding to make it three match wins in a row after beating the U.S. in Davis Cup play in 2010 and 2013.

The United States, which has won a record 32 Davis Cup titles, will next play either Hungary or Belgium on April 6-8. Serbia will have to participate in September's World Cup playoffs.

In other Davis Cup World Group first-round matches:

• Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez beat Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (4) as Spain took a 2-1 edge over Britain.

The Spanish pair forced 35 errors to win the match in just under 2 1/2 hours on the outdoor clay at Club de Tenis Puente Romano.

In Sunday's reverse singles, Cameron Norrie is scheduled to take on Albert Ramos Vinolas and Liam Broady will face Roberto Bautista Agut, although both sides are allowed to make changes.

Australian Open semifinalist Kyle Edmund, who has been struggling with a hip injury, could be drafted into the British lineup.

• Defending Davis Cup champion France took a 2-1 lead in their tie against the Netherlands as Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2).

France clinched victory on its first match point in a tough encounter where the Dutch pair had chances to take early control.

There are two reverse singles to decide the contest on Sunday -- Adrian Mannarino vs. Haase, and Richard Gasquet vs. Thiemo De Bakker.

Yannick Noah is stepping down as France's Davis Cup captain after this year's title defense.

• Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig rallied from two sets down to win a five-set match against Canada's Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil as Croatia moved within a point of advancing to the quarterfinal round.

Cilic and Dodig prevailed 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in a clay-court match that took 3 hours, 20 minutes to complete in Osijek, Croatia.

• Tim Puetz and late call-up Jan-Lennard Struff gave Germany a 2-1 lead over Australia, beating Matt Ebden and John Peers 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in doubles.

Struff replaced Peter Gojowczyk, who was originally scheduled to partner with Puetz.

The reverse singles are Sunday, with Nick Kyrgios playing Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur scheduled to take on Struff, although late changes could be made.

• Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-5 in doubles as Italy took a 2-1 lead over Japan. Italy is bidding to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in six years.

• Hungary's Attilia Balazs and Marton Fucsovics, after winning the first two sets, held on to beat Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans and Joris de Loore 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-5 in a match that took more than four hours to complete.

Hungary fought off elimination and trails 2-1 heading into Sunday's reverse singles.

• Kazakhstan closed out its 3-0 sweep of Switzerland as Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov outlasted Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli in five sets 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.