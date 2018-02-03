        <
          Timea Babos defeats Wang Yafan to reach Taiwan Open final

          Timea Babos reached the Taiwan Open final after a straight sets win. Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images
          9:33 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Fourth-seeded Timea Babos beat Wang Yafan 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to advance to the final of the Taiwan Open.

          Babos claimed her first win in three matches against Wang and will face Kateryna Kozlova in Sunday's final.

          Kozlova eliminated Sabine Lisicki, earning a 7-5, 6-4 victory to reach her first WTA singles final.

          Babos took both sets behind 24 winners, including seven aces. The Hungarian also won far more points on her second serve than Wang -- 54 to 38 percent.

          Kozlova had 18 winners and only 13 unforced errors against Lisicki, whose 32 winners were offset by 31 unforced errors and six double faults.

