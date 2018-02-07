Top seed David Goffin is through to the Open Sud de France quarterfinals following a straight sets victory over home charge Gilles Simon.

Belgian Goffin advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win from his round of 16 tie with France's Simon on Court Patrice Dominguez in Montpellier.

There was further despair for the home crowd as Jeremy Chardy succumbed 6-2, 6-1 to No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev in the last 16, but fifth seed Richard Gasquet at least gave fans something to cheer with a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Daniil Medvedev to secure his spot in round two.

Elsewhere, Australia's John Millman came from a set down to topple No. 8 seed Yuichi Sugita 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, while Ruben Bemelmans beat French wildcard Calvin Hemery 6-1, 6-2.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert came through a three-setter 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 with fellow countryman Kenny De Schepper, and Nicolas Mahut advanced to round two after Dustin Brown retired with the scores 7-6 (2), 5-2 in favour of Mahut.