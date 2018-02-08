        <
          Andy Murray backs England to win the Six Nations, among 2018 sporting predictions

          Murray, 30, has also won the U.S. Open alongside his two Wimbledon triumphs. Ashley Western - CameraSport via Getty Images
          8:45 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has revealed his sporting predictions for the remainder of 2018.

          Murray, who had to pull out of this year's Australia Open to undergo hip surgery, hasn't played competitive tennis since Wimbledon last year.

          However, he has kept up-to-date with the sporting world and has even backed Hibernian to overcome a 14-point gap between league leaders Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership.

          And despite his Scottish nationailty, he has also backed England to win the Six Nations -- but not the World Cup this summer.

          The two-time Olympic gold medallist is yet to give a date as to when he is expected to return to action.

          Murray's full predictions:

          Six Nations -- England

          World Cup -- Brazil

          Women's Wimbledon -- Serena Williams

          NBA Finals -- Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers

          Premier League -- Manchester City

          Scottish Premier League -- Hibernian

