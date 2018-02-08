Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has revealed his sporting predictions for the remainder of 2018.

Murray, who had to pull out of this year's Australia Open to undergo hip surgery, hasn't played competitive tennis since Wimbledon last year.

However, he has kept up-to-date with the sporting world and has even backed Hibernian to overcome a 14-point gap between league leaders Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership.

And despite his Scottish nationailty, he has also backed England to win the Six Nations -- but not the World Cup this summer.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist is yet to give a date as to when he is expected to return to action.

Murray's full predictions:

Six Nations -- England

World Cup -- Brazil

Women's Wimbledon -- Serena Williams

NBA Finals -- Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers

Premier League -- Manchester City

Scottish Premier League -- Hibernian