          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga into Open Sud de France quarterfinals

          8:25 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France following a tight battle with Nicolas Mahut on Thursday.

          No. 3 seed Tsonga saw off compatriot Mahut with a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) victory on Court Patrice Dominguez in Montpellier.

          No. 2 seed Lucas Pouille defeated qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-1, 6-2. Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur beat Ruben Bemelmans 7-5, 6-4 while No. 5 seed Richard Gasquet topped compatriot Pierre-Hugues Hebert 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

          Elsewhere, there were wins for Karen Khachanov and Benoit Paire, who both advanced to the last eight.

