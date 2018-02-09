        <
          David Goffin to face Richard Gasquet in Open Sud de France semis

          6:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTPELLIER, France -- Top-seed David Goffin did not face a break point as he beat qualifier Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Open Sud de France.

          Goffin, who had an excellent season last year capped by a runners-up spot at the ATP Finals, next meets triple-champion Richard Gasquet.

          Gasquet got off to a slow start against fourth-seed Damir Dzumhur but eventually progressed 6-4, 6-2 at the indoor tournament. He was 4-1 down before winning 11 of the last 13 games.

          Third-seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Lucas Pouille in the other semifinal.

          Tsonga defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (1), while his French Davis Cup teammate beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4.

