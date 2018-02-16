        <
          Top-seeded Kevin Anderson defeats Ernesto Escobedo in second round of New York Open

          9:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Top-seeded Kevin Anderson needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat American Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Thursday in the second round of the New York Open.

          The U.S. Open runner-up from South Africa was playing his first match at the tournament after receiving a first-round bye. He advanced to face another American, Frances Tiafoe, who reached his first ATP quarterfinal by beating Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

          No. 6 seed Ryan Harrison, the last champion when this tournament was in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Long Island this year, was upset by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4. Karlovic will face second-seeded American Sam Querrey, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Russia's Mikhail Youzhny.

