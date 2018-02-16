The ATP said Friday it found no evidence that Ryan Harrison used a racial slur during a match at the New York Open earlier this week.

Donald Young had accused Harrison of using racially inappropriate language when the Americans had a heated exchange during their opening-round match Monday.

"All available evidence was reviewed including match footage and interviews with match officials and other tournament personnel who were in close proximity of the players," the ATP said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the audio recording on the match footage did not pick up verbal exchanges between the players. At this time no evidence has been found to support the allegation that Ryan Harrison used a racial slur during the match."

Harrison defeated Young 6-3, 7-6(4), and at one point during a changeover the two appeared to be arguing, the chair umpire moving in between the players to attempt to calm the situation.

Young posted on Twitter after the match: "I'm shocked and disappointed, Ryan Harrison, to hear you tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player in the middle of our NY match.''

Harrison responded on Twitter that the allegations were "absolutely untrue'' and audio from the match would "clear me.''

