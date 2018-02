Yet another record for Roger Federer, as he became the oldest man, at 36, to reach No.1 in the ATP rankings after beating Dutchman Robin Haase in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Friday. He eclipsed Andre Agassi, who at 33, was the last man to hold the record.

With the form he's currently in, there are still a few milestones Federer could achieve. Here's a look at a few: