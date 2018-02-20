RIO DE JANEIRO -- World No. 3 Marin Cilic of Croatia won his debut at the Rio Open. The tournament's top seed beat Argentinian Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

Fourth-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain overcame Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in three sets: 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4.

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco also needed three sets to win. He qualified to the ATP 500 round of 16 with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Second-seeded and world No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria will debut Tuesday in the clay tournament at Rio de Janeiro's Jockey Club.

On Sunday, Thiem won the title of the ATP 250 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires for the second time in the tournament that kicks off Latin America's tennis season.