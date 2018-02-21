Third seed Lucas Pouille advanced to the Open 13 quarterfinals Wednesday after a hard-fought victory against French compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Open Sud de France champion Pouille eventually outlasted his opponent 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 after two hours and five minutes on court in Marseille.

No. 7 seed Damir Dzumhur produced a stunning comeback for the second time in two days to reach the last eight. After saving four match points in his opening round clash Monday, Dzumhur reeled off seven straight points in a third-set tiebreak to beat Italy's Thomas Fabbiano 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Dzumhur faces Tomas Berdych or Stefano Travaglia for a place in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, No. 6 seed Gilles Muller saw off Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-5, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Nicolas Mahut, who defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Mischa Zverev is through with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Blaz Kavcic.