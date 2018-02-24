DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Peter Gojowczyk of Germany has had good fortune of late when playing against American opponents.

On Saturday, the 64th-ranked Gojowczyk won his eighth consecutive ATP tour-level match against an American by beating Steve Johnson 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Delray Beach Open semifinal.

Gojowczyk has beaten three Americans this week: sixth-seeded John Isner in the second round, Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals and Johnson.

Gojowczyk could have a shot at beating a ninth straight American in the final.

He will play the winner of Saturday night's semifinal between 91st-ranked American Frances Tiafoe and 46th-ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

"No, I don't have something about Americans, I like you," said Gojowczyk, laughing. "I don't have a preference, but maybe one more American guy."

Gojowczyk said he saw a number of the student survivors from last week's mass shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the crowd.

The tournament invited any student from the school to attend the tennis on Saturday.

Gojowczyk won his first career title as a qualifier at the Metz, France, tournament last year.

Gojowczyk served up an ace on his first set point at 6-3 in the first set tiebreaker.

Gojowczyk double-faulted to go down 30-40 in the fifth game of the second set, but saved that one break point he faced in the match.

He broke Johnson's serve on a second break point in the eighth game of the second set when the American sailed a forehand long.

"It was a great match from myself," Gojowczyk said. "It's just a great week for me here."

On Saturday morning, Tiafoe finished off Hyeon Chung of South Korea 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-delayed quarterfinal. Tiafoe failed to take advantage of three match points Friday night before the match was stopped.