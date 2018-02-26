DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Roberto Bautista Agut ended a three-match losing streak when he beat Florian Mayer of Germany 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Dubai Championships on Monday.

Third-seeded Bautista Agut hadn't won a match since taking his seventh ATP title in Auckland in January.

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain had not won since January. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

The Spaniard had to save four break points to serve out the first set. He lost his serve three times but broke Mayer five times to reach the second round.

"Here, the ball flies after a deep return," Bautista Agut said. "Wasn't easy to keep the serve."

Sixth-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber also advanced, at the expense of French qualifier Gleb Sakharov 6-4, 6-2.

Kohlschreiber faces Greek wild card Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the quarterfinals.

Kohlschreiber has lost to the eventual champions in the past two Dubai quarterfinals: Stan Wawrinka in 2016 and Andy Murray last year.

Robin Haase of the Netherlands, Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus and Benoit Paire of France also advanced.

World No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria is the top seed.