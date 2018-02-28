First-seeded Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Mexican Open due to a lingering leg injury, the Spaniard announced on Tuesday, just hours before his scheduled debut in Acapulco. Editor's Picks Emotional Federer pays tribute to rival Nadal Roger Federer fought back the tears while paying tribute to his longtime rival Rafael Nadal after winning the sportsman and comeback of the year gongs at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

"Yesterday, during my last training, I noticed again a puncture in the same area that I felt in Australia," Nadal said.

"The doctors told me it's impossible to play; it hurts and I have no choice. I always try to [play] until the last moment, but I can't."

Nadal has now withdrawn or retired from five tournaments in a row. Nadal underwent an MRI on Tuesday before announcing his withdrawal.

"For me it's impossible today to say something realistic about if am going to be in Indian Wells or not," Nadal said, referring to the BNP Pariba Open, which begins play on Monday. "My goal is to be there and I'm going to work to try to be there, but of course I can't say, yes or no now."