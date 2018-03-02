The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells suffered its first major setback as world No. 2 Rafael Nadal pulled out with a right hip injury.

This will mark the second consecutive week Nadal has withdrawn from an event. On Wednesday, he announced he wasn't going to play the Mexico Open, citing the same injury.

Rafael Nadal hurt his hip and had to retire during a quarterfinal match against Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. William West/AFP/Getty Images

"We are disappointed that Rafa will not be able to compete for the title at this year's BNP Paribas Open," tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement. "We wish him all the best for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden next year."

Nadal initially hurt his hip in January's Australian Open, when he retired after being down 2-0 in the fifth set of the quarterfinals against Marin Cilic.

"The doctors told me it's impossible to play; it hurts and I have no choice," Nadal told the press in Mexico on Wednesday. "I always try to [play] until the last moment, but I can't."

A three-time winner in the dessert, Nadal fell to Roger Federer in the round of 16 a year ago.

The Indian Wells tournament begins March 7.