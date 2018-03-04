Second seed Fabio Fognini came back from a set down to beat Chile's Nicolas Jarry 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 and win the Brasil Open in Sao Paulo.

Playing in his first ATP World Tour final, Jarry, 22, made the ideal start as he raced through the opening set for the loss of just one game.

However, Fognini turned the tables in the second set to force a decider and the Italian's greater experience eventually led him to prevail in 93 minutes.

Fognini, 30, who had not dropped a set all week before the final, has now won six ATP World Tour titles and twice in South America, having triumphed in Vina del Mar in 2014.