INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to singles competition Thursday night at the BNP Paribas Open.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner will face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the first night match (10 p.m. ET).
Victoria Azarenka, who will see her first action of the year, will follow Williams.
Williams has not played an official singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open last January.
On Monday, she competed in the Tie Break Tens event at Madison Square Garden and afterward told the crowd, "I had a great time. I feel so lucky to be out here, and I'm ready to play."
Last month, she teamed up with sister Venus Williams in the Fed Cup, but they lost in straight sets.
A two-time Indian Wells winner, Serena has beaten Diyas both times they've met, including at Indian Wells in 2015.
Serena could meet Venus -- who ended up in the same quarter of the draw -- in the third round at Indian Wells.