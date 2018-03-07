INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to singles competition Thursday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

Editor's Picks Serena Williams continues comeback at MSG Serena Williams fell in the semifinals of the Tie Break Tens event in New York on Monday night, but she certainly received a welcome fit for a champion from the fans and her peers.

Serena back in action at MSG tiebreaker event Serena Williams played her first singles matches Monday since her 2017 Australian Open victory at the Tie Break Tens event at Madison Square Garden, losing in the semifinals of the eight-woman field that also included sister Venus. 1 Related

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will face Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the first night match (10 p.m. ET).

Victoria Azarenka, who will see her first action of the year, will follow Williams.

Williams has not played an official singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open last January.

On Monday, she competed in the Tie Break Tens event at Madison Square Garden and afterward told the crowd, "I had a great time. I feel so lucky to be out here, and I'm ready to play."

Last month, she teamed up with sister Venus Williams in the Fed Cup, but they lost in straight sets.

A two-time Indian Wells winner, Serena has beaten Diyas both times they've met, including at Indian Wells in 2015.

Serena could meet Venus -- who ended up in the same quarter of the draw -- in the third round at Indian Wells.