LOS ANGELES -- A tennis umpire arrested before a US Open match in 2012 and accused of beating her husband to death with a coffee mug before seeing the charges dropped says he may have died after tripping over their cat.

Lois Goodman told NBC News on Friday that she believes her husband, Alan, died after tripping and falling down the stairs of their Los Angeles home.

Editor's Picks Tennis ref reinstated after murder case dropped A tennis referee whose career was almost ended by a charge that she murdered her husband with a coffee cup has been reinstated after the charge was dismissed for lack of evidence.

She said on "Megyn Kelly Today" that he was legally blind and that one of their cats would usually lie on the steps.

Goodman was arrested before a 2012 US Open match in New York. Authorities accused her of bludgeoning her 80-year-old husband with a coffee cup. The charges were later dropped.

She is suing the Los Angeles County coroner's office.