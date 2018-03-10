INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open because of a lingering right elbow injury. He was scheduled to play his first match Saturday against Daniil Medvedev.

Editor's Picks Nadal out at Indian Wells, Miami with hip injury No. 2 Rafael Nadal, still bothreed by the hip he injured at the Australian Open in January, has pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Ranked No. 20 in the world, the Australian initially suffered the injury during a Davis Cup match against Germany in February and hasn't played since. He will be replaced in the draw by "lucky loser" Matteo Berrettini.

Kyrgios began the year with a title at the Brisbane Open. He advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open in January, ultimately falling to Grigor Dimitrov. Kyrgios has played only two matches since, both at the Davis Cup.

It's the second straight year Kyrgios has pulled out of Indian Wells. In 2017, after beating Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, he withdrew before his quarterfinal match with eventual champion Roger Federer due to food poisoning. Kyrgios is next scheduled to play at the Miami Open.