          Garbine Muguruza surprised by American qualifier Sachia Vickery at Indian Wells

          10:11 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Third-ranked Garbine Muguruza was upset by American qualifier Sachia Vickery 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Friday night at the BNP Paribas Open.

          Muguruza took a 3-0 lead in the second set and appeared headed to the third round at Indian Wells, but the 22-year-old fought back. Vickery will face Naomi Osaka, who upset Agnieszka Radwanska after defeating Maria Sharapova in the first round.

          Top-ranked Simona Halep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4, and Petra Kvitova rallied past Yulia Putintseva 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 for her 14th consecutive match win.

          Kvitova won the Qatar Open last month and has defeated six top-10 players this year.

          Other second-round winners were No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko stopping Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 CoCo Vandeweghe defeating Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 7-6 (6); and Kristina Mladenovic edging Samantha Stosur 7-5, 7-5.

          Nick Kyrgios withdrew Friday, citing a lingering elbow injury. He hasn't played an ATP match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. He will be replaced by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini.

