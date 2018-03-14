        <
          World No. 1 Simona Halep outlasts Petra Martic to advance to Indian Wells semifinals

          10:45 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Simona Halep fought the wind and a pesky opponent to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

          The world's top-ranked woman outlasted Petra Martic of Croatia 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 and improved to 18-1 in matches this year.

          Winds gusting to 15 mph made shots tricky. Trailing 4-2 in the first set, Martic closed to 5-4 before Halep served it out.

          "I was a little bit frustrated about the game today because the wind didn't give us the rhythm," Halep said in an on-court interview. "That's maybe why I'm here, because I refuse to lose."

          Martic controlled the second set, taking a 5-2 lead before Halep forced the tiebreaker. The Romanian tied it 5-all before Martic won the final two points to force a third set. Halep rallied from a 2-1 deficit to tie it 3-all before winning the last three games.

          "I calmed down myself a little bit more," Halep said. "I just was more focused on what I have to do, not thinking that much about the wind and what is going on on court."

          Halep next plays the winner of a quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Naomi Osaka of Japan.

