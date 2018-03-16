KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Miami Open that begins next week because of a left forearm injury.

Sharapova announced the decision on Friday. She'll be replaced in the main draw by American Jennifer Brady.

Sharapova lost in the first round at Indian Wells last week and in the third round of the Australian Open in January. She returned to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban.

The women's field includes eight-time Key Biscayne champion Serena Williams and No. 1-ranked Simona Halep. The men's field includes defending champion Roger Federer and six-time Key Biscayne champ Novak Djokovic.