KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Naomi Osaka's breakthrough winning streak this month ended Friday with a loss to No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open.

Osaka said she began feeling ill before the match but didn't want to retire after upsetting eight-time champion Serena Williams in the first round.

Osaka, 20, is ranked a career-high 22nd and won her first career title last week at Indian Wells.