World No. 1 Simona Halep falls to Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 at the Miami Open Saturday. (0:57)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match Saturday at the Miami Open to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The draw was an especially tough one for Halep, who fell to 19-3 this year. Radwanska, who won the tournament in 2012, is ranked 32nd and improved to 6-5 against Halep.

In men's play, American Frances Tiafoe broke serve only once -- after he was two points from defeat -- and that was enough to rally past No. 21-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

No. 4 Alexander Zverev edged Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).