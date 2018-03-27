        <
        >

          John Isner upsets Marin Cilic to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

          2:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- American John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

          The departure of Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, leaves fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany as the highest seed remaining in the draw.

          Top-seeded Roger Federer lost his opening match at the tournament, and third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria lost in the third round.

          The 14th-seeded Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point and made 73 percent of his first serves.

          In the quarterfinals, Isner will play 19th-seeded Hyeon Chung, a South Korean who defeated Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.