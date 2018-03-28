        <
        >

          Jelena Ostapenko reaches Miami Open semifinals

          3:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- No. 6 seed Jelena Ostapenko is headed to the semifinals of the Miami Open.

          Ostapenko ousted fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at Key Biscayne for the first time. Next up for Ostapenko is either No. 8 seed Venus Williams or qualifier Danielle Collins in the semifinals on Thursday.

          Williams and Collins play Wednesday night in an all-American quarterfinal.

          The other women's semifinal is also Thursday. No. 13 Sloane Stephens is set to meet three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka.

          Men's quarterfinal play begins Wednesday, with No. 14 John Isner meeting No. 19 Hyeon Chung and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro facing No. 20 Milos Raonic.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.