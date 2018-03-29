KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- Sloane Stephens is heading to the Miami Open final, after rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Stephens will play either sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko or American qualifier Danielle Collins in Saturday's final. Ostapenko and Collins play for the other final spot on Thursday night.

Stephens dropped the first three games of the match, then rolled through the final two sets to oust a three-time Miami champion in Azarenka. It was Stephens' second time rallying from a set down to win in this tournament.

Azarenka, still working back up the rankings following the birth of her son late in 2016, entered this event ranked No. 186. She'll be at least No. 93 when the new rankings come out next week.