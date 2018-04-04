Novak Djokovic has again shaken up his coaching camp.

The former world No. 1 announced Wednesday he was severing ties with coach Radek Stepanek. This comes just days after Djokovic and Andre Agassi parted ways.

Djokovic, who has fallen to No. 13 in the rankings, has not found much traction since a six-month hiatus from the tour to repair an ongoing elbow injury. He fell in his opening matches at Indian Wells and Miami.

A statement on Djokovic's website said he "remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period" and that he "remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from long injury break that has affected his confidence and game."

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, began working with Agassi 11 months ago, but together did not make much progress in restoring the Serb's once dominant game. While he reached the quarterfinals of both the 2017 French Open and Wimbledon, Djokovic was ailing. He decided to cut his season short after his run at the All England Club ended.

He entered this year feeling healthy and re-energized. But after a fourth-round setback in Australia against Hyeon Chung, Djokovic again said his elbow was still an issue and did not take the court again until March.

Djokovic has gone through his share of coaches, including Boris Becker, whom the Serb hired in 2013. Djokovic did not speculate on whether he has someone else lined up to coach him, only that he will take a short holiday before embarking on the clay season.

Djokovic is scheduled to next play the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins April 14.