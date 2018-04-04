CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Kristyna Pliskova rallied from a set down to knock out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the WTA's Volvo Car Open on Wednesday.

Second-seeded Kvitova of the Czech Republic won six of the first seven games to take the opening set before countrywoman Pliskova came back for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory to advance to the round of 16 in the WTA's first clay-court event of the season.

No. 5 seed Julia Goerges of Germany topped American Kristie Ahn 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1); No. 8 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia defeated Caroline Dolehide of the United States in three sets, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1; No. 9 seed Australian Ashleigh Barty ousted Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; and No. 10 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Other seeded winners were No. 12 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, No. 13 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and No. 14 Alize Cornet of France.

No. 11 Daria Gavrilova of Australia lost in three sets to Italy's Camila Giorgi.

No. 6 Johanna Konta of Australia and No. 7 Madison Keys play later.