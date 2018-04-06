Rafael Nadal broke the record for the most consecutive victories in Davis Cup history as he beat Philipp Kohlschreiber to draw Spain level with Germany on Day 1 of their quarterfinal.

Spain fell behind after Alexander Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first rubber Friday but fit-again Nadal saw off Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in his first competitive appearance since the Australian Open to leave the tie delicately balanced at 1-1.

Nadal's victory was his 23rd in a row at the Davis Cup -- including both singles and doubles matches -- which is the longest winning streak in the competition.

Italy and France are also locked at 1-1 in their tie in Genoa after Lucas Pouille and Fabio Fognini won their singles matches on Day 1.

Pouille overcame Andreas Seppi in five sets in the first match, prevailing 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 despite a spirited fight from his opponent.

Despite losing the first set, Fognini beat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the second rubber to level things.

Croatia and Kazakhstan each won one singles match Friday as Marin Cilic eased past Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 before Mikhail Kukushkin beat Borna Coric 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2.