Spain will rely on the returning Rafael Nadal to keep their Davis Cup hopes alive after losing the doubles battle to Germany.

Nadal made a triumphant return in his first match since retiring at the Australian Open quarterfinal in January, as he coasted past Philipp Kohlschreiber.

However after the doubles pairing of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez battled from two sets down to force a deciding fifth set, they were edged by the lower double-ranked pairing of Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4) 7-5.

Nadal now must face World No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the reverse singles, to keep the hosts' hopes alive.

Reigning Davis Cup champions France took control against Italy as established doubles duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

Fognini will now face Lucas Pouille on Sunday to keep Italy in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

Despite a dominant start by Marin Cilic Croatia's Davis Cup hopes hit a snag when Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin turned the tables on ATP Next Gen's Borna Coric before Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic gave the home crowd something to cheer putting the hosts in the lead.