CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands overpowered Germany's Julia Goerges to cap a long Sunday at the Volvo Car Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory for her fourth career WTA title and third of the past 11 months.

Editor's Picks Bertens, Goerges win to set up Volvo final Kiki Bertens will face Julia Goerges in Sunday's Volvo Car Open final after both women won their semifinal matches Sunday.

No. 12 seed Bertens and fifth-seeded Goerges each had a pair of matches to play, with rain washing out Saturday's semifinals. Bertens had a grueling three-setter to oust American Madison Keys, while Goerges completed her match with Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova -- the two got to 4-all in the opening set before the rains came -- in about 25 minutes.

It was Bertens, ranked 27th in the world, who showed fire and drive on center court in the finals. She broke Goerges' serve twice to take a 3-1 lead and never let up.