Gilles Simon got off to a good start at the Grand Prix Hassan II, after saving a match point, the 33 year-old fought to a 6-2, 6-7(1), 7-6(5) victory over fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire.

Simon will face either Maximilian Marterer or Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round.

Earlier on Centre Court, Richard Gasquet ended a four-match losing streak with a 6-1, 7-6(2) victory against Italian Thomas Fabbiano and will face either Guillermo Garcia-Lopez or Calvin Hemery next.

Outside of the main draw, Hemery, Alexey Vatutin, Andrea Arnaboldi and Pedro Martinez Portero won their respective qualifying matches.