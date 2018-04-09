Rain hindered play at the inaugural Ladies Open Lugano -- the first WTA tournament to be hosted in the Swiss city.

On Centre Court, Marketa Vondrousova and Yulia Putintseva had taken a set each when play was suspended at 4-6, 7-6(2), while Richel Hogenkamp took the first set 6-3 against Marie Bouzkova before rain arrived and on Court Two, Alison Van Uytvanck leads 5-4 in the first set against Oceane Dodin. Matches will resume Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Alexandra Cadantu defeated Arantxa Rus 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and out of the completed qualifying matches, Vera Lapko and Danka Kovinic will advance.