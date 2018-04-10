British No. 1 Kyle Edmund opened his clay-court season with the simplest of victories over Jiri Vesely in the opening round of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco.

Having elected to receive, No. 2 seed Edmund quickly got his powerful forehand working and broke his opponent's serve in the opening game.

Edmund did not drop a point in the next two games and lost only his third point of the match when he double faulted in game four for 15-15.

But after winning the next three points Edmund held a 4-0 lead. He looked set to take game five after going 40-0 up only for Vesely to bring it back to deuce.

Edmund won the next point to earn a fourth break point of the game and made no mistake to claim a 5-0 lead in the set, at which point Vesely retired to hand his opponent an easy win.

In the next round Edmund will meet Italy's Andreas Seppi or Radu Albot of Moldova ahead of a possible quarterfinal meeting with Mischa Zverev.

No. 1 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas also eased into the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Amine Ahouda and will now face Russian Alexey Vatutin.