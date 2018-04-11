WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- US Open champion Sloane Stephens, runner-up Madison Keys and semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, along with former No. 1 doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, are on the American roster that will face France in the Fed Cup semifinals.

The U.S. Tennis Association has announced captain Kathy Rinaldi's picks for the April 21-22 matches on an indoor clay court in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Stephens is ranked No. 9 this week, with Keys 13th and Vandeweghe 16th.

Mattek-Sands returned to action last month after being sidelined since July, when she dislocated her right kneecap and ruptured her patellar tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

The French team is Kristina Mladenovic, Pauline Parmentier and Amandine Hesse.

Both countries are missing their highest-ranked player: No. 8 Venus Williams for the U.S. and No. 7 Caroline Garcia for France.

The U.S. owns an 11-2 record against France in the Fed Cup. The French won their most recent meeting, in 2014.

In the other semifinal, sixth-ranked Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is ranked 10th, will lead the Czech Republic against Germany.

Germany will be led by former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Julia Goerges. Tatjana Maria and doubles specialist Anna-Lena Groenefeld also have been chosen by captain Jens Gerlach.

It will be the 10th straight Fed Cup semifinals for the Czechs, who will play on indoor clay at Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Captain Petr Pala has also named Barbora Strycova but has yet to decide on the fourth player.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.