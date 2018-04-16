British No. 3 Naomi Broady crashed out of the Zhengzhou Open in the first round, losing in straight sets to 17-year-old Xiyu Wang, of China.

Broady, 28, who won her first WTA title with victory alongside Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the doubles at the Monterrey Open a week ago, never got to grips with her young opponent, who at World No. 496 is 362 places below her in the world rankings.

Broady was broken in the opening game of the match and, although she levelled in the fourth game, a ninth double fault in the eighth game proved costly as she dropped her serve for a second time and her opponent served out for the set.

Broady continued to struggle on her serve in the second set and was broken for a seventh time, allowing her opponent to serve out for a 6-4 7-5 victory that sets up a second-round meeting with Vera Zvonareva or sixth seed Yanina Wickmayer.

Elsewhere in the opening round, unseeded American Danielle Lao beat third seed Luksika Kumkhum in straight sets to progress.

