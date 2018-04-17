Dan Evans will make his comeback from a drugs ban in Glasgow next week after being handed a wildcard entry by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Evans, 24, who has served a one-year ban after testing positive for cocaine during the Barcelona Open last year, is set to play in the qualifying draw for the Glasgow Trophy, an ATP Challenger tournament.

"The LTA condemns any form of doping, which has no place in our sport," LTA performance director Simon Timson said.

Editor's Picks Dan Evans vows to rebuild career after drug ban Dan Evans has been banned from tennis for a year by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after testing positive for cocaine earlier this year.

"We have been having regular contact with Dan and he has shown genuine commitment to getting his tennis career back on track.

"We have provided a structured programme of sports science and medicine support to help his journey since Dan became eligible again."

Timson said the former British No.2 had passed all the LTA's latest checks over a six-week period and will continue to be assessed.

"Our continued support will be entirely dependent on a non-negotiable commitment to ongoing monitoring," Timson added.

Evans rose to a career-high ranking of No.41 in the world last year and reached the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open after knocking out former champion Marin Cilic.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period," said Evans, down to 422 in the rankings.

"I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly. I'm grateful to those who have stood by me, the fans and the LTA for the opportunity to compete again."

The Glasgow Trophy, a $100,000 ATP Challenger tournament, will be held at Scotstoun Leisure Centre from April 28-May 6.