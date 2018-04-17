MONACO -- Jared Donaldson has been fined $6,200 for unsportsmanlike conduct after ranting at the chair umpire during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The American became irate with a call when Ramos-Vinolas was serving at 3-2, 40-0 in the second set on Monday. Donaldson thought the serve was out and pointed to the ground, shouting, "There's a mark right here," then screaming the same words in the face of French umpire Arnaud Gabas.

He then squared up to Gabas and shouted: "Yes it is, yeah it is," as he insisted his mark was right and the umpire's call of in was wrong.

Donaldson, who yelled again at Gabas before the supervisor came on, received a code violation. He lost 6-3, 6-3.