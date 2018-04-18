        <
          Saisai Zheng, Yanina Wickmayer advance to quarterfinals of ZhengZhou Open

          Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer reached 2009's U.S. Open semifinal. Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
          6:19 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Saisai Zheng advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the WTA ZhengZhou Open after victory over world No. 176 Fangzhou Liu.

          Despite losing the first set 2-6, Zheng battled back over the following two sets and emerged victorious winning the final two sets 6-4 6-0 to advance to the final eight.

          Elsewhere, world No. 107 Yanina Wickmayer beat China's Xiyu Wang 6-3 6-1 and will face Minokoshi in the quarterfinal.

          Danielle Lao cruised to victory over Japan's Eri Hozumi 6-3 6-3 to join Zheng in the final eight.

          Also, Mai Minokoshi was beating Xiaodi You 7-5 4-1 before You retired in the second set.

