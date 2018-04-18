Rafael Nadal shows he's a star molded from clay

MONACO -- Wednesday at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters is the money ticket for fans, the day the big guns get stuck in. And as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal went back to back on Court Rainier III, it was hard not to draw a comparison between the man who was once king and the man who will forever be the king of clay.

Djokovic showed good mental strength and a much-improved game to get past Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6, 7-5. But the huge effort required, the up and down nature of the match, not to mention the 10 match points he needed to get over the line, showed again that Djokovic's return to his former glories after injury and a crisis of confidence is not likely to be an easy or quick one.

And then Nadal marched onto the court he has owned for so long and produced a typically-smooth performance in beating Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-1, 6-3, the first step on what he hopes will be the path to a record 11th Monte Carlo title. "Today I had a normal, positive start for Monte Carlo," he said. "I need to increase the level, but have been good feelings."

Rafael Nadal had a much easier match than Novak Djokovic, but also struggled to put the finishing touches on his win. YANN COATSALIOUYANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

The stats for Nadal tell much of the story. He is now 64-4 in Monte Carlo and in 15 opening matches, he has dropped just one set. While others often take time to find their feet on clay, Nadal usually hits the ground running and it's going to take something special to stop him once more. As he explained on the eve of the tournament, he feels at home.

Editor's Picks Djokovic needs 10 match points; Nadal rolls Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, but it did not come easy as he needed 10 match points to beat Borna Coric.

After opening Monte Carlo win, Novak Djokovic says he's finally pain-free The former World No. 1 didn't show any signs in his Monaco opener of the elbow injury that has plagued him, but it's too early to say the 12-time Grand Slam champion is ready to dominate again. 1 Related

"It was easier (to adapt) when I was younger because I played more," he said. "In the last years, I only play Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and Paris, five tournaments per year and that's not much to be ready for the clay and remember all the things I have to do in the points.

"I (become) more adapted (with each tournament) but I won't lie (to) you if I tell you that in Monte Carlo I'm playing great, not always but almost every year," Nadal said. "It's a tournament I like to play and this court gives me positive feelings." Nadal's confidence contrasts with that of Djokovic, who is finding his way back. But it should be remembered that it's only three years since Nadal was struggling himself, his monstrous forehand looking average, his belief worn down by numerous defeats by the Serb.

Back to 2018 and he is on top again. Despite not having actually finished a tournament, after picking up a hip injury at the Australian Open and then being forced to skip Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami, Nadal exudes confidence.

There is pressure - he needs to win the title to stay world No 1 ahead of Roger Federer, who will be watching from afar as he again skips the clay-court season - but it is only external pressure. Djokovic says he is trying to get back to No 1 but on clay, Nadal is the immovable object.

Nadal faces Russia's Karen Khachanov in the third round on Thursday, a man who can do some damage. But Nadal looks calm, his composure helped by winning two matches in Davis Cup a week before Monte Carlo.

"It's true that the week of Davis Cup helped me a little bit," he said. "Sometimes I arrive here and play very good, sometimes I arrive and I play so-so. Every day a little better. As ever I need to be ready for the tournament, all the rounds are dangerous and it's important to be 100% focused because every match is so important."

On Tuesday, a new suite was opened in the Monte Carlo Bay hotel in Nadal's name. If the Spaniard wins a couple more titles here, perhaps they will rename part of the Monte Carlo Country Club after him too. It already feels like he owns the place.