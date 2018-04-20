        <
        >

          Yanina Wickmayer charges into Zhengzhou Open semifinals

          Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium playing in Indian Wells in March. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
          9:23 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Sixth seed Yanina Wickmayer advanced into the Zhengzhou Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Japan's Mai Minokoshi (6-1, 6-3).

          Wickmayer, a former US Open semifinalist, dispatched World No. 336 Minokoshi with the loss of just four games to set up a meeting with Yafan Wang on Saturday.

          Wang secured her spot in the last four with a well-fought victory over Chinese compatriot Zhu Lin, clinching a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win.

          On the other side of the draw, Saisai Zheng walked to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over 28-year-old Jingjing Lu and Xinyun Han secured the fourth semifinal spot with her 6-1, 6-2 defeat of America's Danielle Lao.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.