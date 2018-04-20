Sixth seed Yanina Wickmayer advanced into the Zhengzhou Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Japan's Mai Minokoshi (6-1, 6-3).

Wickmayer, a former US Open semifinalist, dispatched World No. 336 Minokoshi with the loss of just four games to set up a meeting with Yafan Wang on Saturday.

Wang secured her spot in the last four with a well-fought victory over Chinese compatriot Zhu Lin, clinching a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win.

On the other side of the draw, Saisai Zheng walked to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over 28-year-old Jingjing Lu and Xinyun Han secured the fourth semifinal spot with her 6-1, 6-2 defeat of America's Danielle Lao.