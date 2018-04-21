Compatriots Wang Yafan and Zheng Saisai will square off for the Zhengzhou Open title Sunday after two very different semifinal victories.

No.4 seed Wang fought to a three-set victory over Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in two hours and 13 minutes. While Zheng secured her place in the final by defeating another compatriot Han Xinyun in a succinct straight sets victory (7-5, 6-0).

This is the second consecutive year compatriots will face one another in the Zhengzhou Open finals.

Despite losing in the singles, Wickmayer did find semifinal success in doubles, with British partner Naomi Broady -- the duo advanced to the final with a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over Lu Jia-Jing and Junri Namigata.