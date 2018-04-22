STUTTGART, Germany -- Petra Kvitova defeated Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour to send the Czech Republic to the Fed Cup final with a 3-1 win over Germany on Sunday.

It will be the Czechs' sixth final in eight years.

Editor's Picks U.S., France tied after Day 1 of Fed Cup semis Sloane Stephens saved five set points in her win, but CoCo Vandeweghe couldn't hold her lead as the U.S. is tied with France in the Fed Cup semifinals.

Kvitova didn't give Kerber, a two-time Grand Slam winner, a chance, hitting seven aces and converting five of the six break opportunities she created.

After Germany failed to win a set on Saturday, Julia Goerges had pulled the score back to 2-1 by defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 earlier Sunday.

Goerges sealed the win in under an hour with her eighth ace, denying the Czechs an early path to the final on Nov. 10-11.

But Germany had never recovered from 2-0 down before, and the Czechs had never let a 2-0 lead slip. The 10-time champion Czechs have won five of the past seven Fed Cup championships and now have an 8-1 head-to-head record against their hosts.

Germany's wait for its first title since 2014 continues.