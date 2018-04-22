Unseeded Zheng Saisai came from a set down to clinch the Zhengzhou Open title Sunday.

Saisai recovered to beat compatriot and No. 4 seed Wang Yafan 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in China.

Despite leading by a double-break, Saisai dropped the opening set -- only the second set she has dropped all week -- but recovered to take the next two and complete victory in two hours 25 minutes on court.

Both players were playing in their maiden WTA singles finals, while Zheng, 24, also toppled second seed Peng Shuai in the opening round.