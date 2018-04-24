        <
          ATP Gazprom Hungarian Open: Yannick Maden victorious over Marton Fucsovics

          Maden, 28, lost two ATP Challenger finals last year. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For BMW
          1:53 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Germany's Yannick Maden was the standout performer on day four of the ATP Gazprom Hungarian Open with a well-fought victory over the tournament's sixth seed and world No. 59 Marton Fucsovics.

          Maden, who is currently the world No. 128 and only qualified for the event as a lucky loser, emerged victorious over Fucsovics with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and now advances to the round-of-16 stage to face Maximilian Marterer.

          Marterer was involved in a similarly competitive match on Tuesday as he was made to work for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Viktor Troicki.

          Elsewhere on day four, seventh seed Jan-Lennard Struff beat Jurgen Zopp 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 while eighth seed Andreas Seppi beat Thomas Fabbiano 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

          Matteo Berrettini also earned victory over Attila Balazs with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) triumph, while Alexander Bublik beat Denis Istomin 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 7-5 and Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-4, 6-2.

          Mikhail Youzhny's game against Zsombor Piros was suspended due to bad lighting. However, the Russian was winning 6-3, 5-3 at the time of stoppage and play will resume on Wednesday.

