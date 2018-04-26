Lucas Pouille will not defend his Hungarian Open title after losing to John Millman in Budapest. Laurent Lairys/Action Plus via Getty Images

Reigning Hungarian Open champion Lucas Pouille crashed out of the tournament by falling in straight sets to John Millman.

Pouille, who fell to No. 14 in the ATP world rankings after opening-round defeats at Indian Wells and Monte Carlo, continued his recent slump with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat against the unseeded Australian on Thursday.

Eighth seed Andreas Seppi, however, eased into the quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Mikhail Youzhny.

Editor's Picks Report: Tennis facing 'tsunami' of problems Tennis is facing a "tsunami" of integrity problems, according to a two-year investigation into corruption within the sport.

Seppi, who reached the semifinals at Rotterdam in February before losing to eventual champion Roger Federer, lost just three points on his first serve in a convincing 6-1, 6-2 performance.

He will now face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian comfortably saw off the challenge of Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.

In an all-German affair, Yannick Maden, who qualified as a lucky loser, ended Maximilian Marterer's run in a 6-1, 6-3 victory.