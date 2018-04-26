Caroline Wozniacki was given a scare as she took two-and-a-half hours to dispense of Sara Errani at the Istanbul Cup.

Wozniacki, the world No. 2, dropped the first set in the gruelling encounter -- going 5-2 down after conceding two breaks of serve before pulling the set back to 5-5 with Errani failing to convert two set points.

However, a double fault from the Australian Open champion provided Errani with the chance to break Wozniacki's serve for a third time. It was an opportunity that she did not waste, going on to close out the set 7-5.

Despite dropping the first set, Wozniacki had momentum from clawing her way back into the frame and with her returns much improved, Errani -- the 2012 French Open runner-up -- simply couldn't cope. Wozniacki raced into a 4-0 lead, eventually taking the set 6-3.

The deciding set went much the same as the second. Wozniacki again made a quick start to clinch a 4-1 lead -- a double break on her opponent. Errani was able to break back once, but the Dane was resilient and closed the set, and the match, with relative ease to draw to a close an exhausting affair.

While Wozniacki made hard work of Errani, Maria Sakkari had a much easier day at the office, easing past Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets while Donna Vekic also had a routine day -- coming away with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.